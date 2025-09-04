6 Best Crypto Presales to Buy in September 2025

The crypto market is full of new ideas and opportunities, especially in presales, where investors can buy tokens early at lower prices before they launch on major exchanges. With Bitcoin holding steady above $100,000 and altcoins gaining strength lately, these presales allow buyers to get in early on projects that mix memes, AI, DeFi, and blockchain tools.
This guide highlights the 6 best crypto presales to buy now, based on factors like token utility, community traction, presale progress, and potential ROI. These picks also reflect current market trends, such as the rise of Solana-based meme coins and AI-powered platforms. So, whether you’re an experienced trader or new to crypto, these presales could deliver massive returns if the projects succeed.
Here are the top 6 crypto presales to check out in September 2025, ranging from fun meme coins to projects with real-world use cases.
Best Wallet Token stands out in the September 2025 presale landscape as a utility-driven project that is designed to power the Best Wallet app, a versatile non-custodial crypto wallet. The project focuses on secure multi-chain storage, simple trading, and DeFi access.
It supports major blockchains like Ethereum, Bitcoin, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, Base, and Solana, with upcoming additions like Dogecoin and XRP. The wallet also enables cross-chain swaps across 90+ blockchains and 330 DEXs, to help users get the best rates with minimal fees.
Security is another key selling point of this project as it utilizes Fireblocks’ MPC technology to protect user assets without the need for seed phrases, making it much harder for hackers to attack.
The $BEST token has several utilities within the app. Holders enjoy reduced transaction fees (up to 50% off for swaps and trades), higher staking APYs through exclusive partners, and early access to partner presales via an in-app launchpad. Holders of this token also enjoy governance rights, which let the community vote on new features, such as the upcoming Best Card, which will offer 8% cashback rewards on purchases.
The presale is currently available directly in the Best Wallet app, with purchases possible using ETH, USDT, or card payments. With over $15 million raised, this token is seeing strong community demand. One of the major reasons $BEST stands out is its real-world utility. If adoption continues, the token has the potential for strong growth after exchange listings, making it one of the best crypto presales to buy now.
Pepenode is one of the most creative meme coin presales to invest in right now. Instead of the usual “buy and hold” approach, it introduces a mine-to-earn model where users can build virtual server rooms, run nodes, and earn rewards. This system makes mining fun and accessible, without the need for expensive hardware or high energy costs.
Users can purchase $PEPENODE tokens during the presale to build virtual server rooms, deploy simulated nodes, and earn rewards in $PEPENODE plus popular memes like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN.
This off-chain gameplay starts as soon as tokens are purchased, to keep investors engaged from day one. The system’s deflationary mechanics burn 70% of tokens spent on upgrades to create scarcity that could also increase the value over time as more players join.
The roadmap includes a mobile app launch and partnerships with other meme projects, followed by listings on major decentralized exchanges. Additionally, top miners will receive leaderboard bonuses, fostering competition and viral growth on platforms like Telegram and X.
So far, the presale has raised over $550K, indicating the heavy buzz around this exciting project. One $PEPENODE is currently priced at just $0.0010407, and it can be purchased using ETH, USDT, and BNB.
Early investors also have the opportunity to earn significant staking rewards, as this meme coin currently has a massive APY of over 2800%. With meme coins like $PEPE showing strong growth this year, Pepenode could certainly attract both gamers and investors looking for something fresh.
Bitcoin Hyper is one of the most talked-about presales in 2025 because it introduces a Layer 2 solution built directly on Bitcoin, using Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) rollup technology.
This innovation addresses Bitcoin’s scalability issues, enabling lightning-fast transactions (thousands per second) at a fraction of a cent, all while maintaining the security of the Bitcoin network through ZK-proofs and Optimism tech.
The project also aims to bring DeFi to Bitcoin, and with $HYPER, users will be able to stake tokens for rewards, bridge assets easily, and enjoy private transactions through Validium. Currently, the presale has already raised more than $13.6 million, making it among the top-performing presales of the year.
One $HYPER token is priced at around $0.012845, and analysts are very optimistic regarding its future potential. This can be attributed to the fact that the $HYPER token will offer multiple perks within the Layer-2 ecosystem, including governance rights, low transaction fees, and staking rewards.
Overall, Bitcoin Hyper’s roadmap is clear: the core tech is already live, and the next phase will introduce lending, decentralized exchanges, and other DeFi services by the end of 2025. For investors, Bitcoin Hyper offers a rare opportunity to tap into Bitcoin’s massive ecosystem with faster, DeFi-ready tools, making it a good long-term investment.
Maxi Doge is a new popular meme coin presale designed for high-risk, high-reward traders. Its main feature is its extreme leverage trading of up to 1000x, which is aimed at users who thrive on risky bets. The project’s contract has been audited by SolidProof and Coinsult, which provides reassurance to investors.
At press time, the presale price is set at $0.0002555 per token, and so far, more than $1.7 million has already been raised. Staking on this platform offers large rewards, with early participants earning very high APYs of up to 170%.
Beyond trading, Maxi Doge plans to engage its community through contests, ROI competitions, and partner events with futures platforms. With these features, many analysts predict that Maxi Doge can be the next 100x crypto.
What’s more, its roadmap follows a playful “day in the life” theme, moving from presale and DEX listings to centralized exchange launches and broader marketing campaigns.
Maxi Doge appeals to thrill-seekers who want exposure to high-leverage tools and staking rewards, and for September 2025, it is one of the best crypto presales to buy for those who enjoy speculative meme projects with potential for large gains.
SUBBD is a presale project aiming to reshape the creator economy by giving fans and creators more control. It essentially offers tools powered by AI for building and monetizing content.
With SUBBD, creators can use features like AI-generated profiles, video editors, and livestream tools, while fans can get access to exclusive content and loyalty rewards through token ownership. Holders also get voting rights on future updates, making the platform community-driven.
Since its launch, the presale has already raised over $1.09 million, with tokens currently priced around $0.056325. The token will be used for subscriptions, premium AI features, and custom requests from creators, with extra multipliers’ reward for those who hold long-term. The team also aims to roll out beta versions of the platform this year, followed by listings on major exchanges.
Overall, with AI-focused tokens performing strongly in 2025, SUBBD’s mix of fan ownership and creator tools offers strong growth potential of 50x to 100x, making it a top choice for those who are looking to invest in crypto presales.
Snorter is a new presale project that mixes meme coin appeal with real trading tools. The token powers a Telegram-based bot that is designed to make trading Solana tokens easier and safer.
With this bot, users can automate buys and sells, set stop losses, and manage trades directly from Telegram. The project also plans to expand to Ethereum, Polygon, Base, and BNB in the near future.
Crucially, Snorter’s features go beyond simple trading. The bot includes advanced charts, copy trading, and protection against MEV, rug pulls, and honeypot issues that many traders face in crypto. This makes it attractive to beginners as well as experienced Solana users. Additionally, token holders benefit from reduced trading fees, governance rights, and referral bonuses.
Currently, the presale has raised over $3.6 million, indicating strong investor interest in this token. One $SNORT is priced at $0.1033 per token, and it can be purchased in exchange for various cryptos or directly through a debit/credit bank card.
With trading bots growing in popularity and demand, Snorter could see strong adoption, making it one of the best crypto presales to buy in September. Its Telegram-first approach makes it easy to use, giving $SNORT solid growth potential in the current market.
A crypto presale is an early-stage fundraising event where projects sell tokens to investors before public launch or exchange listing, typically at discounted prices to build capital and community.
Crypto presales have now become a common way to fund new ideas, from Layer 2 scaling solutions to AI-driven platforms, and billions of dollars are raised every year through this method. While presales give small investors a chance to get in early, they also carry risks, such as uncertain project delivery or stricter regulations. So, it is always important to do proper research before investing.
Here are some of the benefits and risks of investing in a crypto presale:
Here are the pros of investing in a crypto presale:
One of the biggest advantages of presales is the ability to buy tokens at much lower prices than the public launch. Discounts can range from 50% to 90%, giving early buyers the chance to see major gains if the token performs well.
Many presale projects offer very high staking rewards to attract investors. Annual Percentage Yields (APYs) can often exceed 1,000%, which allows holders to grow their balance quickly before the token hits major exchanges. These rewards not only increase the number of tokens you own but also encourage long-term holding.
Presales often come with special perks for investors, such as governance rights, exclusive airdrops, and early access to new features. These benefits help build strong communities and make investors feel more involved in the project’s growth.
Investing in presales also means supporting new and creative ideas in crypto, such as meme coins, DeFi platforms, or AI tools, giving small investors the chance to back the next big trend.
Finally, presales allow investors to spread their money across new and emerging sectors. This diversification helps reduce risk and increases the chance of catching the next big winner before it goes mainstream.
Here are the key cons of investing in crypto presales:
Crypto presales can be very risky because many projects later turn out to be scams, rug pulls, and honeypots, where developers disappear with investors’ money. Each year, billions of dollars are lost this way, so even if a project looks promising, prices can swing wildly once tokens go live, leaving some investors with huge losses.
Another big issue is that presale tokens are often locked until the project lists on an exchange. This means investors cannot sell or trade them right away. In many cases, token launches get delayed, and investors are forced to wait much longer than expected, which can tie up funds they may need for other opportunities.
In countries like the United States, the SEC may classify presale tokens as securities, and if that happens, projects can face lawsuits or be banned from exchanges. This creates uncertainty and may affect the long-term value or accessibility of the token.
Even without scams, most presale projects fail due to poor execution, weak teams, or lack of adoption. Reports show that more than 90% of new tokens never succeed, and this is why checking audits, partnerships, and team credibility is important before investing.
Before you invest your money into a crypto presale, it’s important to do proper research, because many projects look exciting, but only a few deliver on their promises. Here are some of the key things to check when investing in a crypto presale:
The whitepaper is the project’s guidebook. A good one explains what problem the project solves, how the token works, and how supply is managed. If the document is vague, plagiarized, or avoids technical details, that’s a red flag.
A roadmap shows the project’s plan and timeline. So, look for clear milestones such as testnet launches, CEX or DEX listings, staking releases, or mobile app launches, and avoid roadmaps that promise too much in a short time because they’re usually unrealistic.
The team’s credibility is very important. So, even if they remain anonymous, check for signs of experience like past projects, verified LinkedIn profiles, or well-known advisors, because projects with skilled developers or partnerships with recognized firms tend to inspire more trust.
Another thing to check when investing in a crypto presale is tokenomics because fair token distribution helps protect investors. Also, check for mechanisms like token burns or staking rewards that add value to holders.
Smart contract audits by firms like CertiK or PeckShield show the project is taking security seriously, and a lack of these audits increases the risk of hacks or scams.
A strong community on Telegram or X, with active discussions and at least several thousand members, can indicate healthy interest. Additionally, partnerships with wallets, exchanges, or DeFi platforms add legitimacy and potential reach to the project.
Check how much money has already been raised, token price progression, and lockup rules. Use tools like Etherscan to verify transactions and ensure transparency.
In sum, September 2025 is filled with exciting crypto presales like Best Wallet Token, Pepenode, Bitcoin Hyper, MaxiDoge, SUBBD, and Snorter, which give early investors a chance to buy early before listings on major exchanges.
Many of these projects combine memes, AI, and scaling solutions, which could deliver huge profits if successful. But there are also big risks involved because some tokens might be scams, lose value quickly, or never take off.
To stay safe, focus on the tokens on our list, which have real use cases, proper audits, and active communities. It is best to start with small investments, follow updates on Telegram or X, and always do your own research.
