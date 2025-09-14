$7.5T in US money market funds could soon be seeking a new home

$7.5 trillion is now parked in U.S. money market funds. This vast amount of capital marks a new all-time high that risk asset traders are closely watching. Why? Because as yields trend lower and the Fed prepares to cut rates, this colossal dry powder could be primed to flood into risk assets, including tech stocks and Bitcoin.

Money market funds and the dry powder dilemma

Money market funds have soared by almost $100 billion in just days. Bar Chart posted the figure at $7.4 trillion on September 9, only to be updated on September 13 to $7.5 trillion.

$7.5T in money market funds (Source: Barchart)

Semantics? Maybe, either way, it’s a huge wave of liquidity that could soon be looking for a new home.

Traditionally, this much cash on the sidelines signals huge pent-up appetite for risk, especially as interest rates fall and safe returns shrink. Every rate cut makes holding cash less attractive. So once the Fed slashes rates, investors will seek out higher-yielding, risk-on opportunities, such as Bitcoin and growth stocks.

The Fed’s upcoming rate cut is a hot topic. Most crypto traders and institutional analysts expect fresh liquidity to flow into markets after the cut, catalyzing new bull runs for volatile assets. Lower rates mean easy capital, looser financial conditions, and less incentive to stay parked in money market funds.

Voices of caution: not everyone wants a rate cut

It’s not a unanimous party, as CryptoSlate reported yesterday. Vocal critics, such as economist and goldbug Peter Schiff, call the Fed’s rate cut a “huge mistake,” warning it could reignite inflation and put the dollar at risk as a reserve currency.

Schiff argues that constantly easier money is fueling dangerous bubbles and eroding long-term economic stability, pointing to gold’s rally as a forward signal of policy error.

The scale of money market funds today is unprecedented, and it’s drawing new scrutiny to America’s fiscal health. 23 cents of every tax dollar now goes strictly to paying interest on U.S. federal debt, an eyewatering figure that has investors and policymakers sounding the alarm.

The S&P 500 is at record highs as unemployment rises and the national debt balloons. This dichotomy has some analysts concerned about the misstep between Wall Street and Main Street. Typically, a stock market correction comes after a weaker labor market and signs of a sluggish economy.

$7.5 trillion: keep watching the numbers

With a rate cut on the horizon, historic money market liquidity, and mounting fiscal worries, all eyes are on how the dry powder gets deployed. If investors rotate even a fraction of this $7.5 trillion into riskier assets, crypto markets could benefit dramatically.

Keep watching the numbers. Every move in rates, every inflation print, and every fiscal headline is rewriting the risk landscape. For Bitcoin and risk assets, opportunity and volatility have never looked bigger.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/7-5t-in-us-money-market-funds-could-soon-be-seeking-a-new-home/

