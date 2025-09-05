7-Types of Scaffolding in Building Construction

scaffolding image from unplash

The scaffolding construction is influenced by the building’s type and needs. Scaffolding must be of the greatest quality to support construction personnel and materials.

When a building’s structure member exceeds 1.5 m, temporary structures are required to maintain the platform on which the worker can sit and continue construction. Scaffolding refers to a temporary structure built very close to a wall.

What is Scaffolding?

Scaffolding is a temporary structure that is placed adjacent to the main structure during building construction or renovation activities to provide a safe working platform at an appropriate height. They are provided when the operating height or level exceeds 1.5 metres above ground level. It is often built from wood or steel.

Types of Scaffolding

The types of scaffolding used in building are as follows:

Scaffolding can be single or brick-layered.

Scaffolding, either double or mason.

Cantilever or needle scaffolding.

Suspended scaffolding.

Trestle scaffolding

Steel scaffolding

Patented Scaffolding

Scaffolding can be single or brick-layered :

Single scaffolding, sometimes known as “supported scaffolding” or “brick layer’s scaffolding” because of its widespread use in brick masonry, is possibly the most prevalent type of scaffolding used in construction. This scaffolding is made up of a single framework of standards that are fastened to the ground and run parallel to a wall. They are joined by ledgers that are typically 1.5 metres apart. This scaffolding is attached to the wall via secure putlogs, and braces are frequently utilized for additional support.

Scaffolding, either double or mason :

This scaffolding, often known as “mason’s scaffolding,” is significantly stronger than single scaffolding because it is built with two rows of standards rather than just one. Another significant distinction is that the putlogs are not attached to the wall, but rather supported at both ends by ledgers. This implies it can essentially stand on its own legs without being anchored to a wall or drilling a hole in it. Double scaffolding can withstand larger weights than single scaffolding and is also known as “supported scaffolding” because it effectively supports itself.

Cantilever or needle scaffolding :

This style of scaffolding is self-supporting and built on cantilever beams (thus the name), with one end secured to a structure and the other left exposed. This type of scaffolding, also known as “needle scaffolding,” is frequently used when the upper part of a wall is being built or when the ground is either too close to the wall or incapable of supporting the standards.

Suspended scaffolding :

Scaffolding can be either single or double type. In a single kind, standards are sustained by a succession of needles that are removed through holes in the walls. In a double type, needles are pushed inside the floors via the apertures.

Trestle scaffolding

Suspended scaffolding is generally utilized in maintenance and repair work on existing high-rise buildings, where it is typically employed by window cleaners or other personnel who must descend from height to access a work area. A platform and guardrail are suspended from the roof by a number of ropes, wires, pulls, and counterweights, and the platform can be raised and lowered as needed to access exterior portions of a structure that would otherwise be unreachable for maintenance.

Steel scaffolding :

This less intricate and generally shorter movable scaffolding is commonly used for indoor painting or repair work, and it refers to a platform held aloft by tripods and/or a moving ladder that lacks the standards, ledgers, and putlogs found in more complex scaffolding. Trestle scaffolding is lighter than other scaffolding solutions, and wheels can be attached to the base to increase its mobility and flexibility. It is significantly more solid and comfortable than a ladder, and it is commonly employed in situations when work must be done in several locations, making a single fixed structure unfeasible. When wheels are added, it is commonly referred to as “rolling scaffolding” for obvious reasons.

It is used for painting and repairing interior rooms. It can operate up to a height of 5 metres. The working platform is supported on top of moveable devices such as tripods, ladders, and so on, which are mounted on wheels.

Patented Scaffolding :

Ready-made scaffolding is built of steel, however unlike typical steel scaffolding, patented scaffolding includes specific connections and frames. It is not extremely adaptable, but it is simple to erect and adjust, and it may be the best solution for less demanding or more uncomfortable tasks.

