8 Altcoin ETFs, Including XRP, Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE), Requested Yesterday by the SEC! What Does This Mean for 8 Altcoins?

As is known, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) made an important move yesterday that paved the way for altcoin ETFs.

According to a report by Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, the SEC yesterday requested spot ETF issuers for Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and Dogecoin (DOGE) to withdraw their existing 19b-4 filings.

It was stated that this request was made within the scope of the recently approved “general listing standards” and that the traditional ETF approval process is no longer valid.

The SEC’s request was met with immediate response, and 19b-4 filings for eight altcoin ETFs, including XRP and Solana, were withdrawn.

According to information on the SEC’s website, ETF issuers Solana withdrew their 19b-4 filings for XRP, Cardano, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Polkadot (DOT), Hedera (HBAR), and Ethereum (ETH) Staking ETFs in accordance with general listing standards.

It is stated that this move by the SEC paves the way for ETF approvals for major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, Solana and Litecoin, other than Bitcoin and Ethereum.

At this point, it is even stated that altcoin ETF approvals may come at any time starting this week.

*This is not investment advice.

