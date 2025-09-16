8 Meme Coins Whales are Focusing On: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin?

Every market cycle raises the same urgent question: what is the next 100x meme coin? In 2025, traders are looking beyond familiar names like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, scanning presales, on-chain trends, and cultural movements for asymmetric opportunities. The meme sector is no longer just about jokes. It is about structured tokenomics, verifiable liquidity, and community-driven virality.

This feature explores eight contenders shaping the September 2025 conversation. From the highly engineered Bull Zilla Presale to cultural forces like Pudgy Penguins and Bonk, each meme coin shows a different path to growth. Whether driven by progressive price mechanics, NFT branding, or Solana-native liquidity, these tokens highlight how meme coins keep evolving—and how disciplined traders can weigh them when asking, what is the next 100x meme coin.

BullZilla ($BZIL): Scarcity Engine Meets Meme Culture

BullZilla has quickly become the centerpiece of presale discussions, especially for anyone asking what is the next 100x meme coin. Unlike hype-only launches, it runs on the Progressive Price Engine, which automatically raises the presale price by funding milestones or timed stages. Early investors who bought at $0.00000575 are already up over 900% at Stage 3A’s $0.00005908, while projections for its listing price at $0.00527 imply potential gains above 8,800% for current buyers. This rules-based approach removes guesswork and gives analysts a way to model outcomes with clarity.

Beyond mechanics, BullZilla ($BZIL) is weaving a cultural saga. Its 24-chapter Lore Bible ties token burns, known as Roar Burns, to story progression, permanently removing supply while engaging the community. This dual focus on scarcity and myth positions BullZilla as more than just another presale. It’s an engineered system where culture and math reinforce each other, a rare blend in meme coin launches.

Staking adds another layer. Holders can lock tokens in the HODL Furnace for up to 70% APY, reducing supply in circulation and rewarding conviction. A referral system, the Roarblood Vault, grants 10% in bonus tokens, incentivizing network-driven growth. Together, these levers create a feedback loop of scarcity, loyalty, and growth. For many, BullZilla answers the question of what is the next 100x meme coin with precision rather than guesswork.

With over $420k raised and more than 1,500 holders, BullZilla’s presale momentum shows no signs of slowing. Each stage flip reduces entry opportunities and increases FOMO, reinforcing the design principle that early movers benefit the most. In an era where most meme coins rely solely on virality, BullZilla’s rule-based structure sets it apart as a disciplined candidate for explosive upside.

Pudgy Penguins (PPG): NFTs to Meme Token Narrative

Pudgy Penguins started as an NFT project, winning over collectors with its cute, community-driven branding. Over time, its cultural gravity spilled into the broader crypto ecosystem, and token speculation naturally followed. In discussions of what is the next 100x meme coin, Pudgy Penguins appears not just because of price action but because it has already proven the stickiness of its brand.

As NFT adoption softens and revives in waves, Pudgy Penguins remains a case study of how digital collectibles can anchor broader meme economies. Its community strength, partnerships, and IP expansion give it longevity. If meme tokens tied to NFT franchises gain traction again, Pudgy Penguins may become a surprising candidate for traders seeking asymmetric upside.

Bonk (BONK): Solana’s Meme Standard

Bonk launched as Solana’s first major meme coin and quickly captured global attention. Distributed widely to Solana users, BONK became a liquidity magnet and fueled renewed interest in the chain after its 2022 slump. For anyone wondering what is the next 100x meme coin, Bonk’s trajectory shows how distribution and timing can make or break a launch.

With heavy liquidity pools, exchange listings, and Solana-native integration, BONK remains a strong player in meme trading. While its upside from current levels may not match presales like BullZilla, Bonk continues to prove that a chain-native meme can sustain volume, attention, and credibility across cycles.

Baby Dogecoin (BabyDoge): Viral Veteran

Baby Dogecoin is a legacy meme that has thrived on viral marketing since its launch in 2021. From billboards to celebrity mentions, BabyDoge leaned heavily into mass-market visibility. Despite its enormous supply, the token remains in circulation and is still listed as part of conversations around what is the next 100x meme coin, largely due to its loyal community.

The key strength of BabyDoge is persistence. While explosive upside may be limited given its already large float, the project’s longevity shows how brand recognition can carry a meme coin far longer than most expect. For traders who believe in community-driven resilience, BabyDoge remains a symbolic and functional meme asset.

Turbo (TURBO): AI Meets Meme Culture

Turbo gained viral traction by being the “AI-generated meme coin.” Its early branding leaned into novelty, claiming its concept and initial direction were assisted by ChatGPT. That quirk gave it momentum and exchange coverage, propelling Turbo into lists debating what is the next 100x meme coin.

As AI continues to shape conversations globally, Turbo’s identity as an “AI meme coin” keeps it culturally relevant. Whether it can sustain beyond novelty depends on continued liquidity support and community adoption, but its initial impact proves how new technologies can blend with meme dynamics for speculative gains.

SPX6900: Absurdity and Edge-Lord Branding

SPX6900 thrives on absurdist humor and edgy branding, combining financial jargon with internet meme culture. It became popular in speculative communities that lean into irony and parody. In conversations about what is the next 100x meme coin, SPX6900 often emerges as a wildcard candidate because its brand is so deliberately chaotic.

The risk with SPX6900 is sustainability. While its initial pumps have been strong, tokens built purely on shock value often fade without deeper tokenomics or narrative hooks. Still, as long as crypto culture celebrates irreverence, SPX6900 will find speculators willing to take the bet.

Fartcoin: Comedy as a Currency

Fartcoin is exactly what it sounds like—a project built around toilet humor and absurdity. While ridiculous on its face, it has managed to capture attention in crypto circles where meme absurdity often translates into liquidity. Traders debating what is the next 100x meme coin sometimes include Fartcoin precisely because of its unapologetically silly identity.

Yet humor alone is not enough. Fartcoin’s long-term prospects depend on whether it can evolve beyond a gag into a self-sustaining community economy. For now, it remains an example of how even the lowest-brow concepts can generate speculation in the right cultural context.

Brett (BRETT): The Newer Meme Challenger

Brett is a rising meme coin frequently compared to Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Built on strong community backing and meme-first branding, it has shown impressive trading volumes in recent months. For meme hunters asking what is the next 100x meme coin, Brett stands out as a fresh name with momentum.

However, Brett is still early in its lifecycle. Questions remain about whether it can build an enduring community or fade as just another meme rotation. If it manages to secure deeper liquidity and ecosystem integration, Brett could cement itself as a lasting contender in the meme coin economy.

Summary

The search for what is the next 100x meme coin spans engineered presales, cultural mainstays, and absurdist experiments. BullZilla anchors this list with its Progressive Price Engine, staking, and burns that compress supply while engaging the community. Pudgy Penguins and BabyDoge highlight the persistence of meme-NFT and viral brands.

Bonk showcases Solana’s native meme strength. Turbo taps into AI hype, SPX6900 thrives on irony, Fartcoin turns humor into liquidity, and Brett emerges as a new challenger. Together, they prove that meme coins remain one of the most diverse and unpredictable sectors in crypto.

For More Information:

BZIL Official Website

Join BZIL Telegram Channel

Follow BZIL on X (Formerly Twitter)

FAQs

Why does BullZilla dominate the conversation?

Because it has a rules-based system that ties pricing, burns, and staking into a verifiable scarcity model.

Can older memes like BabyDoge or Bonk still 100x?

Unlikely from current levels, but their strong liquidity and communities keep them relevant.

What makes absurd coins like SPX6900 or Fartcoin viable?

Their absurdity generates viral attention. Whether that attention lasts is another question.

Why is Brett trending now?

Because it represents a new community-driven meme coin with strong early traction.

Glossary

Progressive Price Engine: BullZilla’s mechanism for automatic price increases by funding or time.

Roar Burn: Token burn tied to BullZilla’s lore progression.

Liquidity Pool: Token reserves that enable swaps on DEXs.

Absurdist Branding: Meme strategy focused on humor or randomness.

Staking Furnace: BullZilla’s system offers up to 70% APY for locked tokens.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post 8 Meme Coins Whales are Focusing On: What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin? appeared first on Coindoo.