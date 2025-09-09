$9.2B In Crypto Assets Puts BitMine At The Top Of Ethereum Treasuries

By: Coinstats
2025/09/09 15:25
A BitMine representative holds a stylized hardware wallet in one hand and an Ethereum crypto coin in the other.

With more than 9.2 billion dollars in assets and cash, BitMine Immersion establishes itself as the new key player in crypto treasuries. Under the leadership of Tom Lee, the company listed on NYSE American accelerates its Ethereum-focused strategy, becoming the largest holder of ETH among listed companies. In a context of growing crypto balance sheets, BitMine redraws the contours of financial management by betting on Ether as a strategic reserve asset.

L’article $9.2B In Crypto Assets Puts BitMine At The Top Of Ethereum Treasuries est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
