TLDR Nine major European banks are creating a euro-denominated stablecoin under MiCA regulations. The new stablecoin will enable 24/7, low-cost cross-border payments and digital settlements. The stablecoin aims to be a European alternative to US-dominated stablecoin markets. The initiative will help improve supply chain management and programmable payments in Europe. Nine major European banks have [...] The post 9 Major European Banks Launch Euro Stablecoin to Compete with US Dominance appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Nine major European banks are creating a euro-denominated stablecoin under MiCA regulations. The new stablecoin will enable 24/7, low-cost cross-border payments and digital settlements. The stablecoin aims to be a European alternative to US-dominated stablecoin markets. The initiative will help improve supply chain management and programmable payments in Europe. Nine major European banks have [...] The post 9 Major European Banks Launch Euro Stablecoin to Compete with US Dominance appeared first on CoinCentral.

9 Major European Banks Launch Euro Stablecoin to Compete with US Dominance

By: Coincentral
2025/09/25 21:28
Major
MAJOR$0,13023-6,31%
CROSS
CROSS$0,22605-9,55%

TLDR

  • Nine major European banks are creating a euro-denominated stablecoin under MiCA regulations.
  • The new stablecoin will enable 24/7, low-cost cross-border payments and digital settlements.
  • The stablecoin aims to be a European alternative to US-dominated stablecoin markets.
  • The initiative will help improve supply chain management and programmable payments in Europe.

Nine major European banks have united to create a euro-denominated stablecoin, which will be regulated under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). The consortium includes financial giants such as ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, UniCredit, SEB, CaixaBank, and Raiffeisen Bank International. This initiative aims to develop a new digital payment solution that provides a competitive alternative to the US-dominated stablecoin market.

The new stablecoin will leverage blockchain technology to enable fast, low-cost, and secure cross-border payments. It will also provide 24/7 access to efficient payment processing, which can enhance supply chain management and digital asset settlements, including securities and cryptocurrencies.

Key Features of the Stablecoin Initiative

The banks involved in the project aim to create a trusted European standard for digital payments. According to Floris Lugt, the Digital Assets lead at ING, the project’s goal is to build a new euro-denominated payment infrastructure that utilizes the programmability features of blockchain technology.

“Digital payments are key for new euro-denominated payments and financial market infrastructure,” Lugt explained. “They offer significant efficiency and transparency.”

By using blockchain, the stablecoin will provide users with instant settlement capabilities and programmable features, enabling more streamlined payments and reducing the operational costs associated with traditional payment systems. The initiative is designed to support both institutional and retail use, enhancing the overall accessibility and adoption of blockchain-based payments across Europe.

Regulatory Compliance and Future Launch

The stablecoin will be regulated under the MiCA framework, which aims to provide legal clarity and ensure that crypto assets and stablecoins are safe for market participants. The regulatory framework is particularly important for European countries looking to create a unified and secure digital finance ecosystem.

The stablecoin consortium has established a company in the Netherlands that plans to be licensed and supervised by the Dutch Central Bank as an e-money institution.

The stablecoin is expected to be issued in the second half of 2026. This timeline aligns with the broader regulatory push in Europe to create a more transparent and reliable digital financial infrastructure. While the initiative is currently focused on the euro, the consortium is open to future collaborations with additional banks.

Potential Impact on the European Digital Finance Ecosystem

This new euro stablecoin is seen as a critical move to enhance Europe’s strategic autonomy in payments, providing an alternative to the current dominance of US-based stablecoins. The European Union’s regulatory approach to crypto-assets is seen as more progressive compared to other regions, particularly in fostering innovation while ensuring consumer protection.

By offering a European alternative, the banks involved aim to ensure that the region remains competitive in the growing digital finance space. This initiative has the potential to transform the way cross-border payments are made in Europe, particularly in areas such as remittances, trade settlements, and institutional transactions.

The creation of a MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin is also a step toward improving the interoperability of digital assets across jurisdictions. This development could be especially useful for businesses operating in the EU that require a reliable and cost-effective way to manage cross-border payments.

The post 9 Major European Banks Launch Euro Stablecoin to Compete with US Dominance appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-2025-rate-cut-plans/
BRC20.COM
COM$0,015969-6,10%
MAY
MAY$0,03846-3,80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:40
Share
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111.565,34-1,91%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0,000874-6,62%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

Hashdex Asset Management Ltd. and Nasdaq Global Indexes have announced the expansion of the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), the multi-asset spot crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) in the United States. The ETF launched in February 2025 with spot Bitcoin and Ether, will now include exposure to XRP, Solana, and Stellar—bringing the total to five crypto assets. Collectively, these tokens represent over $3 trillion in combined market capitalization, says Hashdex. According to the asset manager the move provides U.S. investors with streamlined access to a diversified basket of digital assets through a single, tradable product. By tracking the Nasdaq Crypto US Index (NCIUS), the ETF offers rules-based exposure while removing the complexities of selecting individual cryptocurrencies. Global Leadership in Crypto Index Products Hashdex manages the multi-asset crypto ETP in Europe and the multi-asset crypto ETF in Latin America. With $1.56 billion in assets under management, Hashdex now offers four index products tied to the global Nasdaq Crypto Index. “Since 2018, Hashdex has been a market leader in crypto index products globally, and this signifies a major milestone in meeting the needs of U.S. advisors and investors,” said Marcelo Sampaio, Co-Founder and CEO of Hashdex. A Milestone for U.S. Crypto Index Investing According to Samir Kerbage, CIO at Hashdex, the expansion reflects growing demand from U.S. investors seeking structured, index-based crypto exposure. “With NCIQ, investors gain access to a dynamic, rules-based exposure that evolves with the market—eliminating the need to try to pick individual winners,” Kerbage said. He adds that regulatory clarity and the approval of generic listing standards have paved the way for NCIQ to expand and adapt as new assets meet index requirements. The NCIUS index is jointly developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex, includes strict eligibility criteria such as liquidity, market capitalization, and regulatory compliance. While ADA (Cardano) qualifies for the index, it is not currently included in NCIQ’s holdings. The Hashdex–Nasdaq Partnership The expansion also shows the ongoing collaboration between Hashdex and Nasdaq, which have co-developed several index and index-based crypto products since 2021. Nasdaq serves as the index administrator and listing venue for NCIQ, with Coinbase Custody and BitGo Trust providing crypto asset custody. U.S. Bank Global Fund Services acts as fund administrator, while Paralel Distributors LLC serves as marketing agent. As crypto continues to mature as an asset class, diversified index products like NCIQ are emerging as benchmarks for institutional and retail allocation
XRP
XRP$2,8391-2,82%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/25 21:10
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cuts May Affect Cryptocurrency Market

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Hashdex Expands NCIQ ETF With Spot XRP, Solana and Stellar Exposure

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How

XRP Price Set for Dramatic Rise as Ripple’s NDAs Expire, Says Expert