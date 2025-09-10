93% of Indian Crypto Investors Demand Regulation: Survey

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 22:17
Union
U$0.00954-3.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09966-0.30%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016763+2.08%
Propy
PRO$0.698-2.00%
Wink
LIKE$0.010657+3.02%
  • Growing political force 
  • Current legal status 

According to a recent report by The Economic Time, a whopping 93% of Indian investors want to have some sort of cryptocurrency regulation.

Among these investors, 56% want to make sure that regulation will ensure investor protection and stability. 

Twenty-four percent of those from the pro-regulation crowd want minimal regulation in order to be able to foster innovation. 

The remaining 13% want regulation only for taxation purposes. Notably, the overwhelming majority of the survey respondents (84%) believe that cryptocurrency taxes are currently unfair. 

Major impediments 

The current taxation regime and the lack of regulatory clarity are believed to be stifling the industry’s growth. 

Notably, 90% of the poll respondents claim that they would be more willing to invest in crypto if the rules were clearer and taxation was less draconian. 

Growing political force 

Just like in other countries, cryptocurrencies are becoming politically relevant, with a staggering 91% of the respondents claiming that they would take into account specific crypto policies when casting their vote. 

You Might Also Like

The lion’s share of urban voters under 35 is more likely to support cryptocurrency-friendly candidates. 

Current legal status 

So far, cryptocurrencies remain in a legal grey area in India, meaning that this novel asset class remains unregulated. 

In 2018, the Reserve Bank of India prohibited banks from providing cryptocurrency services, but the ban was then overturned in 2020 by the Supreme Court since it was deemed to be unconstitutional. 

Source: https://u.today/93-of-indian-crypto-investors-demand-regulation-survey

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

PANews reported on June 20 that according to a Matrixport report, Bitcoin ETFs attracted over $45 billion in inflows, with an average monthly inflow of $2.6 billion, and strong demand
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0835-3.35%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02666+2.49%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 15:09
Share
While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack

While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack

As XRP struggles to hold the $2.20 level and Bitcoin and Ethereum trade flat, lesser-known meme coins are stealing the spotlight.
XRP
XRP$2.9934+1.55%
HashPack
PACK$0.01794+2.33%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002603+3.74%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/29 21:12
Share
The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Share
Medium2025/09/10 22:33
Share

Trending News

More

Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market

While majors stall, meme cats and underdogs lead crypto pack

The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

Grayscale Files for Crypto ETFs Tracking Hedera, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash

Is Litecoin Mining Profitable? 4 Most Trusted LTC Cloud Mining Sites to Help You Get Started Quickly