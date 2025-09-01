99% favor Solana Alpenglow upgrade for 150ms finality, so far

Solana’s Alpenglow protocol looks set to pass, with over 99% of cast votes in favor of the proposal that seeks to bring Solana’s transaction finality in line with Google search speeds.

Solana’s Alpenglow proposal, which seeks to slash the blockchain’s transaction finality to around 150 milliseconds, is expected to proceed after 99% have voted in support of it, with just two days left for voting.

The Alpenglow consensus protocol was unveiled in May by Anza — a Solana development firm spun out of Solana Labs — and has been described by ecosystem members as the biggest protocol upgrade in Solana’s history.

It would slash the current finality from 12.8 seconds to just 150 milliseconds, a near 100-fold speed increase that could put it on par with current internet infrastructure.

Read more