A $2.4M Flash Loan Attack Explained

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 23:33
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001304-5.23%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.08851+342.55%
BONE SHIBASWAP
BONE$0.1879-5.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017663+1.11%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000594-0.16%
Sep 15, 2025 at 13:25 // News

The Shibarium bridge, a layer-2 scaling solution for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, was recently targeted in a sophisticated flash loan attack, resulting in the drainage of approximately $2.4 million, according to the report by Coinidol.com.


The attack exploited a vulnerability that allowed the hacker to gain temporary control over a majority of the network’s validators.

How the attack unfolded


The exploit began when the attacker used a flash loan to borrow 4.6 million BONE tokens, which are the governance tokens for the Shibarium network. This maneuver gave the attacker a two-thirds majority of the validator voting power. The maneuver is vividly seen on the BONE price chart (below). With this control, the attacker was able to approve a malicious transaction, draining assets including 224.57 ETH and 92.6 billion SHIB tokens from the bridge. These stolen funds were then used to repay the flash loan.




The attack affected both
SHIB and BONE prices. Currently SHIB is trading at $0.0000130, and BONE is $0.19336.

Aftermath and response


Following the attack, the Shiba Inu team acted swiftly. They paused staking and unstaking functions to prevent further losses and secured the remaining funds in a multisig cold storage wallet. They also brought in blockchain security firms, including Hexens and PeckShield, to conduct a forensic investigation into the breach.


Additionally, a large amount of stolen K9 tokens, worth approximately $700,000, was rendered unsellable after the K9 Finance DAO blacklisted the hacker’s wallet address. This action effectively froze the tokens and prevented the attacker from cashing them out.


The Shiba Inu team has also indicated they are open to negotiating with the hacker, offering a potential bounty for the return of the stolen assets.



Bold attacks


Brazen attacks are becoming more frequent. Last week Coinidol.com reported on the attack on the Venus Protocol. The incident began when hackers exploited a vulnerability, though the platform itself was not breached. The stolen funds were quickly identified, and the Venus community and development team mobilized to propose an emergency measure. Read full story on how Venus Protocol successfully recovered millions stolen.

Source: https://coinidol.com/shibarium-bridge-hacked/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

The update builds on the company’s earlier launch of PayPal links, a feature that lets users generate personalized, one-time payment […] The post PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/09/15 23:55
Share
Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

The post Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto inflows benefited from a weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data last week, pushing investments to $3.3 billion. It came as US economic data elevated Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto’s role as an alternative asset class. Sponsored Sponsored US Economic Data Drives Crypto Inflows to $3.3 Billion Last Week The latest CoinShares report shows crypto inflows rose to $3.3 billion last week, a significant recovery after the $352 million outflows for the week ending September 6. The correction followed price gains across individual crypto tokens, pushing total assets under management (AuM) to $239 billion. Notably, this was the highest level since the early August all-time high of $244 billion. CoinShares’ head of research, James Butterfill, ascribes the trend reversal to weaker-than-expected US economic data last week. Among them was the CPI (Consumer Price Index), which, at 2.9% YoY, aligned with market expectations. “Digital asset investment products returned to inflows last week, totaling $3.3 billion, following weaker-than-expected US macroeconomic data,” read an excerpt in the latest report. For regions such as Germany, Friday saw the second-largest daily crypto inflows on record. Meanwhile, Bitcoin stole the show, attracting $2.4 billion in inflows. This was the largest weekly crypto inflows since July. Sponsored Sponsored Nevertheless, short-bitcoin products recorded modest outflows, bringing their AuM down to just $86 million. Ethereum Breaks 8 Days of Consecutive Outflows However, the key highlight in last week’s inflows was Ethereum, which broke a successive streak of negative outflows. It bucked the trend against the 8-day pattern to record four straight days of inflows last week. This brought their inflows to $646 million. Crypto Inflows Last Week. Source: CoinShares Report In hindsight, Ethereum had been the main cause of the weekly net outflows ending on September 6. Therefore, the change seen in crypto inflows and outflows over the past several weeks suggests capital…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.001945-2.22%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,933.74-0.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.216-0.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 00:04
Share
Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Polkadot has introduced a hard cap of 2.1B DOT tokens, which will reduce issuance every two years, ending indefinite annual issuance under its previous inflationary system, thereby reshaping tokenomics while aligning with long-term scarcity.
Capverse
CAP$0.15313-0.26%
Polkadot
DOT$4.138-5.20%
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.0753-8.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 23:33
Share

Trending News

More

PayPal Confirms Support for 100+ Cryptocurrencies and Stablecoins

Crypto Inflows Surge on Weak US Economic Data

Polkadot Locks DOT Supply at 2.1B — Ending Inflationary Model for Good

Britse beurs brengt private fondsen naar de blockchain

XRP Investors Defy the Market Trend: ProfitableMining Helps XRP Holders Earn $6,875 Daily