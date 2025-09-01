A Bitcoin whale sold another 2,000 BTC and bought 48,942 ETH

PANews reported on September 1st that Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a prominent Bitcoin whale sold another 2,000 BTC (worth $215 million) and purchased 48,942 ETH (worth $215 million) in spot trading over the past four hours. To date, he has accumulated a total of 886,400 ETH (worth $4.07 billion).
