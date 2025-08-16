A certain address bought about 115,000 UNI 10 hours ago, and the current total holding loss is US$535,000.

PANews reported on August 16 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the address 0x4B5...90AFA exchanged 1,090 ETH for 415,005 UNI during the ETH upward trend on August 13. Then, when the price plummeted, he bought another 115,005 UNI 10 hours ago to lower the average price, and accumulated a total of $6.26 million worth of UNI; the current average cost is $11.82, with a floating loss of $535,000.

