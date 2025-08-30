A Close Associate of Elon Musk Makes a $200 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Move

Elon Musk’s personal lawyer, Alex Shapiro, has reportedly been listed as the head of a Dogecoin digital asset treasury (DVH) aiming to raise $200 million.

According to Fortune, the sources shared this information on condition of anonymity.

Fortune reported, “Investors are being approached for a treasury company to invest in Dogecoin.” The company reportedly plans to raise “at least” $200 million, but it’s not yet clear when DVH will launch.

House of Doge, the organization behind Dogecoin, declined to comment. According to Fortune, Shapiro has previously represented celebrities like Jay-Z and Alec Baldwin.

Digital asset treasuries (DVHs) have become a hot topic in the cryptocurrency world in recent weeks. Some altcoin communities have converted Nasdaq-listed companies into firms focused on accumulating assets like Solana, SUI, Toncoin, and World Liberty Financial’s WLFI governance token.

Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy, is at the forefront of this trend and is the world’s largest DVH with approximately $70 billion in Bitcoin.

*This is not investment advice.

