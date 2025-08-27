A Complete Timeline Of Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Relationship

After two years, 11 countries, two Super Bowls and one record-breaking podcast appearance between them, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have announced their engagement as they also make major professional moves, including a new album for Swift and the start of a new football season, likely his last in the NFL, for Kelce.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement in a post on Instagram that also featured a large diamond ring, captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Swift appeared on “New Heights,” the podcast Kelce hosts with his brother Jason, and spoke about how the pair met, saying she thought, “If this guy’s not crazy, this is sort of what I’ve been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager.’”

In a “GQ” cover story, Kelce said he and Swift fell in love “organically”: “Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people.”

Swift thanked Kelce during her video of the year acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards: Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot.”

Swift made the relationship Instagram official by posting a photo of the couple with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte in London.

Kelce joined Swift on stage during an Eras Tour performance at Wembley Stadium, where he carried her in his arms, fans her, dusts her face with a makeup brush before she performed, “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Swift released her album “The Tortured Poets Department” with two songs that seemed to allude to her relationship with Kelce—”The Alchemy” and “So High School”—the latter of which she used in the post announcing their engagement.

Swift attended the Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles after flying back from an Eras Tour show in Tokyo for the game.

Swift gave an interview to Time magazine, her first in years, where she revealed the couple had been seeing each other since shortly after Kelce’s “New Heights” comments “adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

With Kelce in the audience at her Eras Tour show in Argentina, Swift changed the lyrics of her song “Karma” to reference him, singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Swift and Kelce were seen together in New York City, where they both made surprise appearances on “Saturday Night Live,” then attended the show’s after-party together.

Swift attended her first Chiefs game and was photographed in the stands with his mom, Donna Kelce, before she and Kelce were spotted leaving the stadium together.

Kelce told “The Pat McAfee Show” he invited Swift to a Chiefs game.