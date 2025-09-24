A Cryptocurrency Platform Has Announced an Airdrop Distribution

Ethereum spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $1.8898 million yesterday, with Fidelity FETH leading the way with a net outflow of $29.1892 million.

PANews reported on September 18 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$1.8898 million yesterday (September 17, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$25.8636 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$13.255 billion. The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$6.382 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETH has reached US$1.431 billion. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$29.1892 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.768 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.719 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.47%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.659 billion.