A Financial Tool That Can Benefit Traders, Investors, And Users

BitShares is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers a wide range of financial services and features.



BitShares operates a decentralized exchange (DEX) where users can trade various cryptocurrencies directly without the need for intermediaries. It aims to provide a decentralized exchange, trading platform, and various financial instruments, all built on its blockchain infrastructure.



BitShares allows users to issue and trade smart coins that are backed by real-world assets or collateral. These smart coins can be used for stablecoins, tokens pegged to commodities, and more.



BTS is the native cryptocurrency of the BitShares platform. BTS tokens are used to pay for transaction fees and various operations on the BitShares network.









