A First in History: Spot ETF Application Filed for US-Based Altcoins – Here Are the Likely Candidates

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 03:57
US-based investment firm Canary Capital has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for three new exchange-traded funds (ETFs) focused on the cryptocurrency market. The most notable of these is the Canary American-Made Crypto ETF (MRCA). The fund is planned to be listed on the Cboe BZX exchange.

The Canary American-Made Crypto ETF will invest in crypto assets developed, issued, or operated in the United States. The fund will track the “Made-in-America Blockchain Index” and include US-origin cryptocurrencies. According to the filing, the ETF will be classified as a high-risk investment.

The company also applied for two more ETFs:

  • Trump Coin ETF
  • Staked Injective ETF

The move comes amid growing interest in US-based crypto projects. The fund aims to offer investors a focused alternative to the US blockchain ecosystem while also generating additional returns through staking rewards.

The fund will trade on the stock exchange under the symbol MRCA. Authorized participants will be able to buy and sell fund shares in blocks of specified sizes. Investors will be able to buy and sell shares on the secondary market.

The altcoins predicted to be included in the index are as follows:

  • XRP
  • Solana (LEFT)
  • Dogecoin (DOGE)
  • Cardano (ADA)
  • Chainlink (LINK)
  • Stellar (XLM)
  • Sui (SUI)
  • Avalanche (AVAX)
  • Litecoin (LTC)

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-first-in-history-spot-etf-application-filed-for-us-based-altcoins-here-are-the-likely-candidates/

