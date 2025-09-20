The post A Historic Moment for Holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Only a year ago, few could have expected that Ripple’s XRP would re-enter the Top 100 global assets by market capitalization, joining well-known commodities and banking companies. This significant event highlights the scope of XRP’s resurgence and confirms its place in the global financial markets as well as in cryptocurrency. The argument for XRP’s inclusion in institutional portfolios is further strengthened by this recognition. XRP’s position as a significant digital asset for the future is further supported by reports that it might be included in a government’s digital asset reserve. Predictions of XRP hitting $5 or even $10 are becoming less speculative and more commonplace with this level of momentum. DeXRP, as one of the largest presales ever launched on XRPL, is perfectly positioned to grow alongside XRP’s rising influence. Its hybrid exchange model, governance token utility, and strong tokenomics make it a flagship project for those who see XRPL as the next major DeFi hub. XRP – the Narrative of 2025  Fast settlement times, cheap transaction costs, and increasing integration into international payment networks have all contributed to XRP’s steady increase in institutional demand. New developments in XRPL, such as improvements in tokenization and decentralized finance (DeFi) features, are making the blockchain more competitive with other significant ecosystems. This newfound vigor has brought XRP back into the public eye as a platform for scalable blockchain applications as well as a payment token. In light of this, DeXRP is drawing interest from traders and investors alike. DeXRP Presale Success With over $6.5 million raised and over 8,500 unique investors, DeXRP, the first XRPL presale project, has established itself as one of the most successful debuts in the 2025 market. DeXRP’s goal to develop a next-generation decentralized exchange (DEX) that caters to both institutional investors and individual traders is what sets… The post A Historic Moment for Holders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Only a year ago, few could have expected that Ripple’s XRP would re-enter the Top 100 global assets by market capitalization, joining well-known commodities and banking companies. This significant event highlights the scope of XRP’s resurgence and confirms its place in the global financial markets as well as in cryptocurrency. The argument for XRP’s inclusion in institutional portfolios is further strengthened by this recognition. XRP’s position as a significant digital asset for the future is further supported by reports that it might be included in a government’s digital asset reserve. Predictions of XRP hitting $5 or even $10 are becoming less speculative and more commonplace with this level of momentum. DeXRP, as one of the largest presales ever launched on XRPL, is perfectly positioned to grow alongside XRP’s rising influence. Its hybrid exchange model, governance token utility, and strong tokenomics make it a flagship project for those who see XRPL as the next major DeFi hub. XRP – the Narrative of 2025  Fast settlement times, cheap transaction costs, and increasing integration into international payment networks have all contributed to XRP’s steady increase in institutional demand. New developments in XRPL, such as improvements in tokenization and decentralized finance (DeFi) features, are making the blockchain more competitive with other significant ecosystems. This newfound vigor has brought XRP back into the public eye as a platform for scalable blockchain applications as well as a payment token. In light of this, DeXRP is drawing interest from traders and investors alike. DeXRP Presale Success With over $6.5 million raised and over 8,500 unique investors, DeXRP, the first XRPL presale project, has established itself as one of the most successful debuts in the 2025 market. DeXRP’s goal to develop a next-generation decentralized exchange (DEX) that caters to both institutional investors and individual traders is what sets…

A Historic Moment for Holders

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 20:33
Only a year ago, few could have expected that Ripple’s XRP would re-enter the Top 100 global assets by market capitalization, joining well-known commodities and banking companies. This significant event highlights the scope of XRP’s resurgence and confirms its place in the global financial markets as well as in cryptocurrency.

The argument for XRP’s inclusion in institutional portfolios is further strengthened by this recognition. XRP’s position as a significant digital asset for the future is further supported by reports that it might be included in a government’s digital asset reserve. Predictions of XRP hitting $5 or even $10 are becoming less speculative and more commonplace with this level of momentum.

DeXRP, as one of the largest presales ever launched on XRPL, is perfectly positioned to grow alongside XRP’s rising influence. Its hybrid exchange model, governance token utility, and strong tokenomics make it a flagship project for those who see XRPL as the next major DeFi hub.

XRP – the Narrative of 2025 

Fast settlement times, cheap transaction costs, and increasing integration into international payment networks have all contributed to XRP’s steady increase in institutional demand. New developments in XRPL, such as improvements in tokenization and decentralized finance (DeFi) features, are making the blockchain more competitive with other significant ecosystems.

This newfound vigor has brought XRP back into the public eye as a platform for scalable blockchain applications as well as a payment token. In light of this, DeXRP is drawing interest from traders and investors alike.

DeXRP Presale Success

With over $6.5 million raised and over 8,500 unique investors, DeXRP, the first XRPL presale project, has established itself as one of the most successful debuts in the 2025 market.

DeXRP’s goal to develop a next-generation decentralized exchange (DEX) that caters to both institutional investors and individual traders is what sets it apart. DeXRP seeks to offer a trading environment that is effective, liquid, and scalable by utilizing XRPL’s speed and inexpensive infrastructure.

The DeXRP team has announced collaborations with WOW Earn and Micro3, and it has also joined WOW Summit in Hong Kong as a sponsor, further accelerating its presale success. The purpose of these partnerships is to increase brand awareness and draw in more investors before the company’s anticipated listing.

Early investors are anticipated to receive access to special advantages and cutting-edge features prior to the general debut, with the token launch and platform rollout scheduled for Q4 2025. The DeXRP Team has announced that the $DXP token will sell at $0.35, up from its current price of $0.14015. 

$DXP Utility 

The DeXRP team intends to offer a complete order book with a hybrid trading model in addition to an integrated AMM system.

The DeXRP Team is developing Advanced LP reward mechanics with Optimized Liquidity Aggregation in order to ensure reliable liquidity pools. All early investors and $DXP holders will have access to the Fee Auction for premium trading pairs and discounted trading slots, as well as the DEX Voting system. 

With XRP’s growth narrative stronger than ever and XRPL establishing itself as a leading blockchain for speed, scalability, and innovation, DeXRP arrives at exactly the right time. Having already raised over $6.4 million in its presale and secured over 9,300 investors, DeXRP is quickly becoming the most closely watched project in the XRPL ecosystem. Forbes made clear that DeXRP is not just riding the XRP wave but shaping its next chapter, standing out as one of the most credible decentralized finance plays on XRPL.

About

DeXRP is a next-generation Decentralised Exchange powered by XRPL that combines deep liquidity, ultra-low fees, and a dual-trading model to deliver an institutional-grade trading experience for everyone, from crypto newcomers to pro traders.

For the latest updates and investment opportunities, users can stay tuned to DeXRP’s official channels:

Website

Twitter

Telegram

Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-returns-to-global-top-100-assets-a-historic-moment-for-holders/

