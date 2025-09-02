A large ETH investor is suspected of building a position of 3,000 ETH in the past 10 minutes, worth $13.03 million.

PANews reported on September 2nd that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, ETH band major investors are suspected of building a position of 3,000 ETH in the past 10 minutes, worth US$13.03 million, with an average offer price of US$4,344.
He made a profit of over $9.56 million by buying low and selling high on ETH between June 10 and August 29, 2025. The offer price was $2,563, the deposit price was $3,905, and the rate of return was 52.3%.
