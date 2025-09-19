A New Era in Asia: Asian Investors Turn to Giant Altcoin, Which Donald Trump Also Invested In!

While the FED’s interest rate decision moves Bitcoin and altcoins, some altcoins make a difference in the market with their rise.

At this point, one of these altcoins was Avalanche (AVAX), which was closely followed by Turkish investors.

While AVAX stands out from other altcoins with its 10% rise in the last 24 hours, Tiger Research said Avalanche’s structure is driving institutional adoption.

Global companies are increasingly choosing Avalanche for its intuitive nature, according to a new report from Asia-focused Web3 research firm Tiger Research.

At this point, Tiger Research said that Avalanche is leading the digitalization of the Asian economy, especially in Korea, which has a vibrant crypto market with more than 15 million accounts on local crypto exchanges.

The report highlighted that unlike traditional blockchains that process all tasks on a single chain, Avalanche has a network of interconnected, specialized chains.

According to Tiger Research analysts, Avalanche’s structure and design allow organizations to select and use only the functions they need without having to understand all the technical complexity of the platform.

“Avalanche’s key differentiator is its proven track record of delivering success with institutions. From KKR’s healthcare fund tokenization in 2022 to Wyoming’s stablecoin in 2025, these have always been industry-first and highly complex projects.”

Tiger Research also highlighted Avalanche’s advantages in accuracy, support, security, and cost-effectiveness, noting that over 100 organizations have already adopted and integrated Avalanche.

*This is not investment advice.

