A new phishing attack has emerged on X platform, using fake apps to gain authorization and bypass 2FA.

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Cointelegraph , a highly cryptic phishing attack exploited the X platform's application authorization mechanism, bypassing passwords and two-factor authentication, resulting in the hijacking of accounts belonging to numerous individuals in the crypto space. The attackers tricked users into authorizing the malicious " Calendar " app via phishing messages disguised as Google Calendar links. The messages, however, contained disguised characters and requested full account control. Security experts recommend that affected users promptly visit X 's authorized applications page and remove the suspicious " Calendar " app to prevent further losses.