A New Vision For Money: Hoskinson Predicts Bitcoin Will Hit $10 Trillion

Charles Hoskinson, a founder of Ethereum and the driving force behind Cardano, laid out a sweeping forecast for crypto markets and payments this week.

He predicted Bitcoin could reach $250,000 in the current market cycle and said the token’s total market value might hit $10 trillion in the next five years.

Reports have disclosed that he links that outlook to new US stablecoin rules and what he calls clearer market structure.

Bitcoin’s Role And Limits

In an interview on the David Lin Report, Hoskinson argued that Bitcoin’s design made it strong as a store of value but limited as a global payments rail.

He pointed to the old “big block” debates that pushed the network toward saving rather than everyday payments.

Layer Two solutions, he said, are where Bitcoin gains the speed and lower cost needed for daily use. This framing leaves room for other blockchains to offer broader financial services.

Cardano’s Track Record And Staking

Hoskinson framed Cardano as an alternative path — one built on research and formal methods rather than rapid experimentation.

Based on reports, the network has operated continuously for about eight years and uses a proof-of-stake model that many users back.

Reports also state that over 70% of ADA in circulation has been staked by holders who support the network. That figure is commonly cited when comparing Cardano’s staking take-up to other blockchains.

Stablecoins, Lawmakers, And Push For Tokenization

Stablecoins are central to Hoskinson’s case. He told lawmakers and audiences that tokens tied to fiat could give people in countries with weak local currencies access to dollar-like stability.

According to White House materials, the GENIUS Act has moved through the political process and was signed into law by US President Donald Trump, creating a new US framework for stablecoins.

Based on data, the stablecoin market has topped $250 billion in supply, a milestone that regulators and banks are watching closely.

A Critique Of Traditional Markets

Hoskinson was blunt about exchanges and the stock market. He called current exchange practices “preposterous” and criticized systems that rely on centralized trust, including large listing fees and gatekeeping by a few firms.

He said decentralized exchanges — where the protocol enforces rules — could cut out those middlemen and give people more control over their assets.

That pitch fits a wider industry argument for moving custody and trade settlement onto public blockchains.

For Hoskinson, Bitcoin will stay digital gold, while stablecoins, tokenized assets, and decentralized systems grow around it.

The real question, he suggests, is not only how high Bitcoin’s price can go, but how the movement of money will be reshaped.

Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView