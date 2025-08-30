A Rotten Tomatoes Horror Favorite Is Leaving Netflix Soon

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 05:36
DAR Open Network
D$0.03177-4.19%
Threshold
T$0.01608-2.54%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001771-4.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.05545-5.10%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005113-3.56%
SOON
SOON$0.2527-3.73%

Georgina Campbell stars as Tess in the 2022 horror film ‘Barbarian.’

Netflix

From a distance, Barbarian doesn’t seem like the kind of film that would spark endless Reddit threads, that would instantly become one of the highest-rated horror movies of the decade (it currently sports 92% on Rotten Tomatoes). The setup, ordinary on its surface, is ultimately deceptive: a woman arrives at her Airbnb, late at night in a rainstorm, only to discover another guest has booked the same room. Such an uneasy coincidence could be the start of any small-scale thriller, or perhaps even a rom-com with jagged edges. But Barbarian is not just another thriller, and it’s certainly not a romantic comedy. It is, as horror fans who’ve seen it can attest, a cinematic rollercoaster that keeps changing tracks until the closing moments.`

The genius of Zach Cregger’s debut film (he had co-directed films before, but Barbarian is his first solo feature) is that it weaponizes familiarity. The first half hour is built around the universal unease of entering a stranger’s home, especially for a woman traveling alone—a woman who just escaped a toxic relationship, no less. Tess (Georgina Campbell) weighs politeness against intuition as she considers whether to trust Keith (Bill Skarsgård), who has just as much claim to the house as she does (it’s all part of the movie’s commentary on different male archetypes and how they relate to women’s real-world experiences).

But then the film pivots. Without revealing the specifics—because, as fans on Reddit will attest, it’s best to go in blind—Barbarian plunges into its basement and into an entirely different mode of horror, revealing a whole new world you’d never expect. Suddenly the menace is no longer just the question of whether Keith can be trusted, but something far more shocking, grotesque, bizarre. The tonal whiplash you experience at that point, the sense that Barbarian can be genuinely terrifying one moment and weirdly funny the next, is what transformed the film into a cult hit. How Cregger, who would go on to direct the mega-horror-hit Weapons, milks the tension from there is astounding.

That “go in cold” ethos has become a kind of ritual. To recommend Barbarian is to invite someone into a club of people who had experienced its jolts firsthand. Fans began pairing it in lists with Hereditary, Malignant and The Witch; films that, like Barbarian, thrive on surprise, on defying audience expectations. By the time the craziest movie of 2022 hit streaming, Cregger’s first big movie already had a burnished reputation thanks to Reddit’s word-of-mouth marketing.

Barbarian didn’t just win over horror fans—critics fell hard too. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 92% score from more than 200 reviews, putting it in league with some of the most acclaimed horror films of recent memory. For context, Jordan Peele’s Get Out sits at 98%, Ari Aster’s Hereditary at 90%, and Robert Eggers’ The Witch at 91%. For a mid-budget horror flick from (at the time) a virtually unknown director? Those are astounding numbers.

Critics across the board praised its inventiveness. David Fear of Rolling Stone praises Cregger’s ability to “play the tension-and-release-and-oh-hey-here’s-even-more-tension game that characterize best-in-show creepfests.” Meanwhile, over at Indiewire, Jude Dry compares it to Get Out as a film that “mines multiple real-life scenarios and fears to unleash some truly unhinged terrors.” Finally, Frank Scheck at The Hollywood Reporter marveled at its audacity, claiming that “anyone willing to go along for the perverse ride will be thoroughly satisfied with this retro-feeling effort that superbly recalls the early works of Wes Craven.” That combination of highbrow admiration and crowd-pleasing shocks is a treasured feat in horror.

The plot sure is wild, but none of that would matter without such a stellar cast: Georgina Campbell plays Tess with subdued intelligence, always alert to danger but never reduced to cliché “final girl” beats; Bill Skarsgård’s very presence is a casting masterstroke, as audiences who know him as Pennywise bring baggage into every charming smile, making his Keith feel both trustworthy and suspicious; and then Justin Long crashes into the movie in one of his strangest roles, playing an arrogant Hollywood type whose storyline collides with Tess’s in unpredictable ways. Each performance makes you question where the movie is going and what it is saying—basically, you’re never a single step ahead of Cregger.

Looking back now, Barbarian feels like the proof of concept for the director’s even bigger 2025 hit, Weapons. With a budget of less than $5 million, that film shattered box office expectations with its (to date) $210 million worldwide pull. But the seeds for that juggernaut were planted here with Barbarian: the trust in surprise, the tonal balancing act, the audience’s willingness to walk in blind—it’s all part of the fun. The horror community’s championing of Barbarian created a culture that carried over to Weapons. In hindsight, this wasn’t just a breakout indie, but a warning shot that a major new cinematic voice had arrived.

The only real problem with Barbarian is that it’s about to disappear from Netflix. For subscribers, that makes now the perfect time to catch up on the horror film that had audiences shrieking, laughing and running to Reddit to compare notes. With a Rotten Tomatoes score this high, with performances this sharp, and with a reputation built on the thrill of not knowing, it’s the rare movie that feels like an event even three years after its release.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/travisbean/2025/08/29/a-rotten-tomatoes-horror-favorite-is-leaving-netflix-soon/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pepeto Gains Steam as Best Memecoin of 2025 While Ether Hits New All-Time-High, Are They The Best Crypto Tokens?

Pepeto Gains Steam as Best Memecoin of 2025 While Ether Hits New All-Time-High, Are They The Best Crypto Tokens?

What if the most brilliant move for 2025 is not complicated at all, but simply holding Ethereum for strength and Pepeto for growth? Ethereum has reached a new all-time high of over $4,900, driven by significant ETF inflows, corporate adoption, and robust network activity.  At the same time, Pepeto, a new Ethereum-based meme coin, is […]
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003052+11.30%
Movement
MOVE$0.1226-3.91%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02698-2.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 04:14
Share
Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli

Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram De bitcoin koers daalt eind augustus 2025 fors en noteert het laagste niveau sinds 8 juli. De digitale munt verloor in korte tijd enkele procenten, onder druk van megaliquidaties en grootschalige verkoop door zogenaamde whales. De situatie wijst op toenemende onzekerheid op de cryptomarkt, terwijl handelaren belangrijke technische niveaus in de gaten houden. Bitcoin koers daalt De scherpe daling begon toen een grote investeerder meer dan 24.000 BTC verkocht. Deze actie veroorzaakte een kettingreactie van geforceerde verkopen, waarbij in korte tijd ruim 800 miljoen dollar werd geliquideerd. In de daaropvolgende dagen liepen de totale liquidaties in 24 uur tijd verder op tot meer dan 530 miljoen dollar. Dit zorgde voor extra druk op de bitcoin koers en bracht de munt onder de grens van 109.000 dollar. Het gevolg is dat de markt opnieuw test waar de belangrijkste steun ligt. Handelaren wijzen op 107.000 dollar als cruciaal punt. Als de verkoopdruk aanhoudt, kijken analisten zelfs naar 100.000 dollar als volgend scenario. Technische signalen geven gemengd beeld Hoewel de bitcoin koers daalt, zien sommige technische indicatoren er minder negatief uit. De relatieve sterkte-index (RSI), een veelgebruikte graadmeter voor overbought of oversold markten, laat op de vieruursgrafiek een positieve divergentie zien. Dat betekent dat de RSI hogere bodems maakt terwijl de koers lagere bodems neerzet. Dit patroon kan duiden op een mogelijk herstel op korte termijn. Toch blijft de kans groot dat de neerwaartse trend nog even doorzet. De eerstvolgende weerstanden liggen rond 117.000 en 123.000 dollar. Pas als die niveaus weer worden doorbroken, kunnen bulls opnieuw ademhalen. Hieronder zie je de geschiedenis van de winsten (en verliezen) van bitcoin per kwartaal: Bitcoin winsten per maand Macro-economie en seizoenseffecten werken tegen Naast technische factoren spelen macro-economische omstandigheden de bitcoin koers parten. Augustus en september zijn traditioneel zwakke maanden voor de cryptomarkt. Daar komt bij dat recente inflatiecijfers uit de Verenigde Staten de zorgen over het beleid van de Federal Reserve opnieuw aanwakkeren. Ook zien we dat bepaalde bitcoin whales hun BTC verkopen voor Ether. Hoewel veel beleggers rekening houden met een renteverlaging in september, is die nog niet zeker. Als economische cijfers sterker uitvallen dan verwacht, kan de Fed besluiten het beleid minder snel te verruimen. Dat zou betekenen dat risicovolle assets zoals bitcoin voorlopig weinig steun krijgen van het macroklimaat. Actuele data over de bitcoin koers Prijs: circa 108.320 dollar Marktkapitalisatie: 2,16 biljoen dollar Sats per dollar: ongeveer 923 All Time High: 124.400 dollar op 14 augustus 2025 Daling vanaf ATH: -12,9 procent in 15 dagen tijd Waarde in goud: 31,4 ounce Bitcoin versus goud marktkapitalisatie: 8,89 procent In bedrijfsschappen: 2.285.604 BTC, goed voor 247,6 miljard dollar (11,48 procent van de totale supply) Deze cijfers maken duidelijk dat de bitcoin koers daalt, maar dat de munt ondanks de recente terugval nog altijd een stevig aandeel heeft in institutionele portefeuilles en zijn rol als digitaal alternatief voor goud behoudt. Conclusie over de bitcoin koers De bitcoin koers daalt eind augustus 2025 naar het laagste punt in bijna twee maanden. De terugval is het gevolg van grote liquidaties en verkoopdruk van whales, in combinatie met macro-economische onzekerheid en een zwakke seizoensperiode. Technisch gezien zijn er signalen die wijzen op een mogelijk herstel, maar de markt blijft kwetsbaar zolang de koers niet terugkeert boven de 117.000 tot 123.000 dollar. Institutionele adoptie en reserves in bedrijfsbalansen laten zien dat het vertrouwen in bitcoin op de lange termijn overeind blijft, ook in een periode waarin de bitcoin koers daalt. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$108,422.44-3.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.144-5.21%
SATS
SATS$0.00000003622-5.55%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 04:16
Share
TOKEN6900 Announces Token Launch on September 3rd at 2PM UTC – Best Altcoin to Buy Now

TOKEN6900 Announces Token Launch on September 3rd at 2PM UTC – Best Altcoin to Buy Now

In response to strong demand, TOKEN6900 has extended its presale for a limited period, giving investors a final opportunity to participate before the token goes live on exchanges. With the market moving sideways, this presale has already caught the attention of savvy investors who are positioning themselves for what could be the next breakout meme […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005705-16.11%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01258-5.05%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0229-37.87%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/30 03:42
Share

Trending News

More

Pepeto Gains Steam as Best Memecoin of 2025 While Ether Hits New All-Time-High, Are They The Best Crypto Tokens?

Bitcoin koers daalt naar laagste punt sinds begin juli

TOKEN6900 Announces Token Launch on September 3rd at 2PM UTC – Best Altcoin to Buy Now

DeFi Development UK: How DFDV Revolutionizes Solana Strategy with Bold Expansion

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?