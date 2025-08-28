A-share listed company Gaoweida invested $250,000 in Web3.0 RWA system company DACS

PANews reported on August 28 that A-share listed company Gaoweida announced that in order to explore opportunities in the technology field and industry and promote cooperation related to stablecoins and RWA systems, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Gaoweida Information Technology (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. recently subscribed to 0.50% of the shares of Digital Asset Clearing Company Service Limited (DACS) for US$250,000. The latter is valued at approximately US$50 million.

DACS is a leading digital asset clearing and settlement service provider, providing clearing services for digital currencies and securities, and building a trusted digital financial infrastructure. Its team is experienced in enterprise-level custodial wallets, stablecoin issuance, blockchain, and RWA asset tokenization. Its solutions cover scenarios such as accounts receivable, funds, and carbon rights.