A-share listed company Gaoweida invested $250,000 in Web3.0 RWA system company DACS

2025/08/28 16:17
PANews reported on August 28 that A-share listed company Gaoweida announced that in order to explore opportunities in the technology field and industry and promote cooperation related to stablecoins and RWA systems, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Gaoweida Information Technology (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd. recently subscribed to 0.50% of the shares of Digital Asset Clearing Company Service Limited (DACS) for US$250,000. The latter is valued at approximately US$50 million.

DACS is a leading digital asset clearing and settlement service provider, providing clearing services for digital currencies and securities, and building a trusted digital financial infrastructure. Its team is experienced in enterprise-level custodial wallets, stablecoin issuance, blockchain, and RWA asset tokenization. Its solutions cover scenarios such as accounts receivable, funds, and carbon rights.

PANews reported on August 28 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 30.5 million XRP (worth approximately US$91.62 million) were transferred from an unknown wallet to Coinbase.
PANews2025/08/28 16:44
PANews reported on August 28th that Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1788.HK) has officially launched a cryptocurrency trading service for Hong Kong investors, according to its official website. This service combines cutting-edge technology with strict compliance standards to meet growing investor demand for the digital asset market and provide a brand new trading experience. Users can quickly open a cryptocurrency account through their Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited account, eliminating the cumbersome process. The service supports 24/7 trading and covers a variety of currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Solana. Professional investors can also choose from Ripple, USDT, and other USD stablecoins. Earlier news reported that Guotai Junan International was approved to provide virtual asset trading services such as cryptocurrencies .
PANews2025/08/28 16:42
Blazpay taps Okratech token ($ORT) to enhance AI-powered Web3 utility by driving secure, seamless, and rewarding decentralized finance (DeFi) innovation.
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 16:00
