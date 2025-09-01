A smart trader increased his Hyperliquid account from $1.02 million to $26.07 million

PANews reported on September 1 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, starting with only $1.02 million, smart trader 0x044d increased the value of his Hyperliquid account to $26.07 million, with a net profit of more than $25 million.
His latest operation: 3 hours ago, he closed his $17.68 million SOL and $35.45 million ETH short positions, realizing a $1.06 million profit. He then switched to a new long position of 6,590 ETH (worth $28.9 million) with a 20x leverage.
