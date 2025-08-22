A South Korean court ordered Wemade to compensate former and current employees approximately 9.939 billion won.

PANews reported on August 22nd that according to Korean media reports, the Seoul Central District Court has partially ruled in favor of Wemade in a damages lawsuit filed by former and current employees, ordering Wemade to pay approximately 9.939 billion won in compensation. The lawsuit was filed by 27 former and current employees in July of last year, seeking 16.176 billion won in damages, alleging that the company failed to fulfill its promise to pay employees the virtual currency WEMIX.

Wemade established a blockchain subsidiary, Wemade Tree, in 2018 and merged it with the company in 2022. Currently, the relevant functions are undertaken by the WEMIX Foundation.