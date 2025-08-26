A Stablecoin Cryptocurrency On The TRON Blockchain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 07:03
USDJ is a stablecoin cryptocurrency that operates on the TRON blockchain.


It is part of the JUST DeFi ecosystem, which includes various decentralized financial products and services. USDJ is designed to maintain a stable value by being pegged to the United States Dollar (USD) through a system of collateralization and governance mechanisms. 


USDJ is part of the broader DeFi ecosystem, which aims to provide decentralized financial products and services, including lending, borrowing, and stablecoin issuance, without traditional intermediaries like banks.


USDJ is categorized as a stablecoin because its value is designed to be relatively stable and maintain a 1:1 peg with the United States Dollar. This stability is achieved through a collateralization system.




USDJ is backed by collateral in the form of other cryptocurrencies, primarily TRX, the native cryptocurrency of the TRON blockchain. Users lock up TRX tokens as collateral to mint USDJ stablecoins. The collateralization ratio ensures that there are sufficient assets to support the value of the stablecoin.


Moreover, the system employs various mechanisms, including automatic liquidations of undercollateralized positions, to maintain the stable value of USDJ.


Source: https://coinidol.com/usdj-usdj-token/

