A Statement that Stirred Up the Cryptocurrency World: An Altcoin Founder Wants Transactions to Be Reversible

US-based stablecoin issuer Circle has considered making transactions reversible for its dollar-pegged cryptocurrency, USD Coin (USDC).

“We are evaluating the possibility of reversing transactions in cases of fraud or dispute,” the company’s chairman, Heath Tarbert, told the Financial Times.

Stablecoins stand out as cryptocurrencies pegged to traditional financial assets like the dollar. They are seen as safe havens against volatile crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) and are increasingly being used in international payments.

Tarbert argued that reversing erroneous or malicious transactions, as in traditional finance, could make stablecoins more accessible. However, this approach could be controversial within the cryptocurrency ecosystem, as many crypto advocates view the principle of “ultimate consensus” as fundamental and consider reversing transactions to be an intervention by a central authority.

Tarbert highlighted this balance, saying, “We want a transaction to happen instantly, but we also want it to be irreversible. There’s a natural tension there.”

*This is not investment advice.

