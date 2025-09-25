A trader added 5 million USDC as margin in half an hour, and his five long positions suffered a floating loss of $941,000.

PANews reported on September 25 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a trader added 5 million USDC as margin to Hyperliquid half an hour ago. The current floating loss of his five long positions is US$941,000.

In addition, the trader also set a limit buy order for XPL in the price range of $0.85 to $0.89, with a total value of $500,000, indicating his continued long intention.