A trader sold all his BTC short positions 7 hours ago and went short on ETH again, losing $43.33 million in one month.

PANews reported on September 17th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a trader who lost $35.84 million long on ETH and then switched to shorting BTC has lost another $7.5 million shorting BTC and has now switched to shorting ETH again. In just one month, he has lost $43.33 million, leaving less than $1 million in his address.
- The trader started going long on ETH in mid-August, but the anticipated surge didn't materialize. So, seeing ETH's weakness in early September, he stopped out, losing $35.84 million, and then went short on BTC.
- As a result, BTC remained strong and did not fall. He finally gave up his short position after holding on for half a month and closed all his positions at a stop loss in the early morning of this morning. This resulted in another loss of $7.5 million.
- Now he is back in ETH, but not long but short.
He sold all his BTC short positions 7 hours ago and then opened a short position in ETH: now he has opened a short position of 5,432 ETH (US$24.5 million) at $4,485, with a liquidation price of $4,594.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.