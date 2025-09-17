A Turning Point for Digital Assets?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 04:15
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.10856-7.40%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005193-1.55%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08827+2.27%
Movement
MOVE$0.1298+3.42%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23278-0.28%

US and UK Move Closer on Crypto Policy

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to unveil a new crypto cooperation deal. This marks a significant step in aligning their approaches toward digital assets, stablecoins, and blockchain technology. For years, both countries have taken different regulatory paths, but the upcoming agreement suggests a turning point. The announcement also comes at a time when previous tensions between Washington and London – especially over tariffs and trade disagreements – may be fading, paving the way for closer collaboration.

Details of the Cooperation Deal

The cooperation is expected to include:

  1. Stablecoin Regulation: Joint frameworks to address the issuance and use of stablecoins, a fast-growing segment of the digital economy.
  2. Digital Asset Oversight: Stronger coordination on rules governing exchanges, custody, and cross-border operations.
  3. Innovation and Adoption: Initiatives to support blockchain adoption across finance and other industries.

The talks were led by UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, following calls from crypto industry groups urging that digital assets be central to any new UK–US trade framework.

Why This Matters

Regulatory Alignment

The US has recently signaled a more supportive stance on crypto, introducing clearer regulatory pathways and engaging with industry stakeholders. The UK, by contrast, has leaned toward stricter EU-style rules. This new deal may help bridge the gap, reducing uncertainty for companies operating across both jurisdictions.

Trade and Market Access

Crypto regulation is not just about finance, it also ties into broader UK–US trade relations. With past frictions over tariffs and trade policies, digital assets could provide common ground for cooperation. A smoother crypto framework may serve as an entry point for renewed transatlantic trust.

Global Signal

For the wider crypto market, a joint US–UK approach could set a global benchmark. If two of the world’s largest financial hubs coordinate on stablecoins and blockchain, other jurisdictions may follow suit.

Outlook: Fading Tensions, Growing Opportunities

The upcoming deal represents more than just regulatory alignment; it could be a diplomatic tool signaling that earlier disputes over tariffs and trade barriers are giving way to collaboration in emerging industries. For crypto investors and companies, this may mean a more predictable environment, greater cross-border opportunities, and a potential boost in institutional adoption.

$BTC, $ETH, $USDT, $USDC

Source: https://cryptoticker.io/en/us-uk-crypto-cooperation-deal-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

The United States and the United Kingdom are preparing to formalize closer cooperation on crypto regulation, with stablecoins at the center of discussions. The agreement follows a high-level meeting in London between UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The meeting, which included major industry players such as Coinbase, Circle, Ripple, Citi, […]
Major
MAJOR$0.16239+1.40%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:25
Share
MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

MoonPay announced the release of a new feature named MoonTags. The feature will make sending crypto easier, just like sending text messages.
Wink
LIKE$0.010099-1.47%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 04:05
Share
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.625+1.27%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013244+1.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1148+31.05%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
Share

Trending News

More

US and UK are working on aligning crypto regulations, focusing on stablecoins and digital finance

MoonPay launches MoonTags and brings social-style handles to crypto

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?