A user bought 6,000 ETH put options when ETH fell below $4,300 in the early morning, and expected to incur a loss.

By: PANews
2025/09/06 15:37
PANews reported on September 6th that @ai_9684xtpa monitored a user who bought 6,000 ETH put options with a strike price of $4,250, expiring on September 6th (approximately $174,000 USD) when ETH fell below $4,300 in the early morning hours. However, with less than half an hour left until the exercise date, ETH remains stable at $4,300, resulting in a high probability of losses.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
