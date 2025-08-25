A whale acquired 100,784 BTC seven years ago and recently sold $2.59 billion worth of BTC to invest in ETH.

PANews reported on August 25 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Bitcoin OGs who acquired 100,784 BTC (worth $642 million at the time and $11.4 billion now) seven years ago are frantically selling BTC and holding ETH instead.
Over the past five days, it has deposited approximately 22,769 BTC (worth $2.59 billion) with Hyperliquid for sale, then bought 472,920 ETH (worth $2.22 billion) in spot and established a long position of 135,265 ETH (worth $577 million).
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.