PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain , a whale purchased 7.14 million ASTER (about 10.5 million US dollars) through wallets 0x2204 and 0xAF37, first deposited 4.5 million US dollars in USDT into the Aster platform , and then withdrew 7.14 million ASTER . It currently holds about 6 million US dollars in unrealized profits .PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain , a whale purchased 7.14 million ASTER (about 10.5 million US dollars) through wallets 0x2204 and 0xAF37, first deposited 4.5 million US dollars in USDT into the Aster platform , and then withdrew 7.14 million ASTER . It currently holds about 6 million US dollars in unrealized profits .

A whale bought 7.14 million ASTER tokens through two wallets, generating a $6 million profit.

By: PANews
2025/09/22 09:29
Aster
ASTER$1.452-13.53%

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain , a whale purchased 7.14 million ASTER (about 10.5 million US dollars) through wallets 0x2204 and 0xAF37, first deposited 4.5 million US dollars in USDT into the Aster platform , and then withdrew 7.14 million ASTER . It currently holds about 6 million US dollars in unrealized profits .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

The surge follows a difficult August, when investors pulled out more than $750 million while rotating capital into Ethereum-focused funds. […] The post Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge appeared first on Coindoo.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08846-1.19%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:15
Share
Suspicious virtual asset transactions in South Korea surge, exceeding last year's total in the first eight months of this year

Suspicious virtual asset transactions in South Korea surge, exceeding last year's total in the first eight months of this year

PANews reported on September 22nd that data from the Financial Information Analysis Unit ( FIU ) of South Korea showed that virtual asset service providers submitted 36,684 suspicious transaction reports ( STRs ) from January to August 2025 , exceeding the combined total of the previous two years. During the same period, virtual asset-related crimes totaled 9.56 trillion won, with "underground banking" crimes accounting for over 90%. Recently, stablecoins such as USDT have been used for illegal cross-border fund transfers, and relevant authorities are strengthening their monitoring and oversight.
CROSS
CROSS$0.26715+6.91%
FUND
FUND$0.01806-15.96%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1692-7.58%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 09:11
Share
What $32.4M PARTI And Others Mean For The Market This Week

What $32.4M PARTI And Others Mean For The Market This Week

The post What $32.4M PARTI And Others Mean For The Market This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Token Unlocks: What $32.4M PARTI And Others Mean For The Market This Week Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Token Unlocks: What $32.4M PARTI and Others Mean for the Market This Week Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/token-unlocks-market-impact/
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01271-8.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017364-1.40%
Particle Network
PARTI$0.1698-5.29%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 09:23
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs Outpace Ethereum With $2.9B Weekly Surge

Suspicious virtual asset transactions in South Korea surge, exceeding last year's total in the first eight months of this year

What $32.4M PARTI And Others Mean For The Market This Week

Top Crypto to Invest In After Missing Hedera’s ICO Gains – BlockchainFX Presale Could Be the Next Crypto to Explode

SUI and Chainlink Price Predictions 2025 Look Solid, But BlockchainFX Presale Is the Game-Changer You Can’t Ignore