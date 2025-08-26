A whale bought another $50.75 million worth of Bitcoin in 20 hours, with a total loss of over $16 million.

According to PANews on August 26, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the Bitcoin whale address bc1qgf purchased another 455 BTC in the past 20 hours, with a total value of approximately US$50.75 million.
As of now, this address has purchased a total of 2,419 BTC since July 18, with a total investment of approximately US$280.87 million, at an average purchase price of US$116,104. However, with the current Bitcoin price of US$109,397.7, this address has now suffered a paper loss of over US$16 million.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.