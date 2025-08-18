A whale closed over 21,000 ETH at a loss of $6.6 million and withdrew all 9.6 million USDC from Hyperliquid

PANews reported on August 18 that according to Lookonchain , whale 0x89Da has closed its 21,683 ETH (about 93.5 million US dollars) long position at a loss of 6.6 million US dollars, and then withdrew all 9.6 million US dollars of USDC from Hyperliquid and withdrew from the platform.

