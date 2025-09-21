PANews reported on September 21st that Onchain Lens monitored a whale user who deposited 2.8 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 52,020 HYPE tokens at $53.96. The whale user also held 420,556 HYPE tokens staked, valued at $22.72 million.PANews reported on September 21st that Onchain Lens monitored a whale user who deposited 2.8 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 52,020 HYPE tokens at $53.96. The whale user also held 420,556 HYPE tokens staked, valued at $22.72 million.

A whale deposited 2.8 million USDC into HyperLiquid and bought 52,000 HYPE tokens.

By: PANews
2025/09/21 11:17
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.14-3.88%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993--%

PANews reported on September 21st that Onchain Lens monitored a whale user who deposited 2.8 million USDC into HyperLiquid and purchased 52,020 HYPE tokens at $53.96. The whale user also held 420,556 HYPE tokens staked, valued at $22.72 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Fiji Reaffirms Ban on Crypto Service Providers Over Financial Crime Risks

Fiji Reaffirms Ban on Crypto Service Providers Over Financial Crime Risks

The post Fiji Reaffirms Ban on Crypto Service Providers Over Financial Crime Risks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fiji’s National Anti-Money Laundering Council (NAML) has reaffirmed its ban on virtual asset service providers (VASPs), arguing that the decentralized and anonymous nature of virtual assets makes them vulnerable to criminal misuse. Virtual Assets Prohibition: Council Cites Security Risks The Fiji National Anti-Money Laundering Council (NAML) has reaffirmed its decision to prohibit Virtual Asset Service […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/fiji-reaffirms-ban-on-crypto-service-providers-over-financial-crime-risks/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017502-0.07%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.269-0.86%
Comedian
BAN$0.07455+14.55%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 12:35
Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX

Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX

The post Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Gareth Soloway Reveals What’s Comes Next For XRP, ETH, SOL and AVAX appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist, has shared his predictions on four major altcoins: Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Avalanche (AVAX). His analysis focuses on immediate support and resistance levels that could shape price action in the weeks ahead. Ethereum Faces a Critical Test Ethereum has been trading within a series of parallel channels. The current focus is on support near $4,350. Soloway said this level is important because a confirmed breakdown could send ETH toward $3,750. If the level holds, ETH may attempt to retest the highs above $5,000, with a possible next target around $5,500. Solana Maintains a Strong Setup Solana remains one of the stronger altcoins on the charts. It recently broke above the $205–$215 range and continues to form higher highs and higher lows. As long as it stays above $235, the outlook remains positive. A move back to its previous all-time high near $295, or even above $300, is possible. If the trend breaks, support sits again in the $215–$205 zone. XRP Shows a Neutral Pattern XRP’s chart is less clear. It has support near $2.95, but lower highs signal caution. A drop below $2.95 could open the door to $2.75–$2.67. On the other hand, a breakout above $3.12 would signal strength and could trigger a move higher by 10–20 percent. Avalanche Pulls Back After a Rally Avalanche recently surged from $26 to $36 before meeting strong resistance. Soloway said that this level acted as a ceiling. He expects a short-term pullback, which could later set up a new buying opportunity if support holds. Soloway said that these projections are short-term, spanning weeks or months. Clear support and resistance zones remain the important signals to…
NEAR
NEAR$3.139+0.41%
Solana
SOL$240.72+0.74%
Movement
MOVE$0.128-0.54%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 12:41
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6,326.18 BTC.

El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6,326.18 BTC.

PANews reported on September 21 that El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,326.18, with a total value of US$732 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,786.78+0.12%
ELYSIA
EL$0.00453+2.34%
PANews2025/09/21 12:07
