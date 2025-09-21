PANews reported on September 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 4 hours, a whale deposited 7.4 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened long positions in BNB and XPL with 3x leverage.PANews reported on September 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 4 hours, a whale deposited 7.4 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened long positions in BNB and XPL with 3x leverage.

A whale deposited 7.4 million USDC into HyperLiquid within 4 hours and opened long positions in BNB and XPL.

By: PANews
2025/09/21 08:04
PANews reported on September 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 4 hours, a whale deposited 7.4 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened long positions in BNB and XPL with 3x leverage.

