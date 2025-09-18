A whale deposited another 3.09 million USDC into HyperLiquid to purchase 54,200 HYPE

PANews reported on September 18th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that a major whale deposited an additional 3.09 million USDC into HyperLiquid to purchase 54,200 HYPE tokens. Over the past 24 hours, the whale has used a total of 5.7 million USDC to purchase 101,600 HYPE tokens at a price of $56.19 per token.
