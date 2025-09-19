A whale deposited another 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to avoid liquidation of its BTC long position

PANews reported on September 19 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 4 million USDC into HyperLiquid to avoid liquidation of its 20x BTC short position.
Over the past 15 days, the whale has deposited a total of 15 million USDC to prevent liquidation. Currently, the position faces a floating loss of $12.45 million, but has accumulated a total profit of $6.247 million through funding rates.
