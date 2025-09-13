A whale has increased its holdings of $8 million in ETH and $4 million in WBTC in the past 8 hours.

PANews reported on September 13th that according to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, a major investor who bought the dip in ETH and BTC on September 9th is continuing to increase his holdings, having spent a cumulative $28 million over the past five days. In the past eight hours, this investor has purchased another $8 million in ETH and $4 million in WBTC through Cowswap. Current holdings and costs are as follows:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.