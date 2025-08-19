A whale holds $300 million in long positions in SOL and ETH, with a floating profit of nearly $20 million.

PANews reported on August 19 that according to monitoring by ai_9684xtpa, The White Whale, a top trader on the Hyperliquid platform, currently holds positions worth approximately US$300 million through six addresses, including long positions of 530,925.04 SOL and 55,358.87 ETH.

To date, these positions have generated a combined profit of $19.895 million, representing the profit and loss after ETH's sharp pullback this week, with even more substantial gains before that. Furthermore, the single address 0xb8b...d67d2 ranks third on Hyperliquid's 30-day profit and loss rankings.