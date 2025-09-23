A whale, HyperLiquid, increased its AVAX long position, increasing its margin to over $10 million.

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to Onchain Lens , a whale investor used $ 3.29 million in USDC deposited on the HyperLiquid platform 22 days ago to open a long position in AVAX with 5x leverage. Four hours ago, the whale added another $ 7 million in USDC margin, bringing the total margin to $ 10.29 million.

