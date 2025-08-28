A whale increased its ETH long position to $392 million, with a current loss of about $8 million.

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Ember's monitoring, whales who sold HYPE and went long on ETH have continued to increase their ETH long positions over the past two days. Their ETH long positions are now worth approximately $392 million (86,800 ETH), with an opening price of $4,608 and a liquidation price of $4,342. This position currently has a floating loss of approximately $8 million.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.