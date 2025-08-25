A whale/institution liquidated over 10,000 ETH in the past 13 hours, making a total profit of $51.7 million.

PANews reported on August 25th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale/institution sold its last 10,425 ETH for 49.737 million USDT over the past 13 hours. The whale bought ETH in July and sold it in August, turning 98.33 million USDT into 150 million USDT.

This whale/institution transferred 98.33 million USDT from TRX to ETH through 10 addresses in June, and then went all-in on 33,333 ETH on July 14, with an average purchase price of US$2,950.

After holding ETH for a month, the whale/institution began selling it. By early this morning, all sales were complete, with an average price of approximately $4,555. This ETH investment netted the whale/institution a profit of $51.7 million: 98.33 million USDT turned into 150 million USDT.