A whale lost more than $40 million in less than a month, becoming the biggest loser on Hyperliquid.

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0xa523 lost more than 40 million US dollars in less than a month, surpassing AguilaTrades, qwatio and James Wynn to become the biggest loser on the Hyperliquid platform.
Previously, he sold 886,287 HYPEs at a loss of US$39.66 million. If he had held them until now, he would have realized nearly US$9 million in unrealized gains. Subsequently, he lost more than US$35 million on ETH longs. After turning to ETH shorts, he lost another US$614,000. Currently, his BTC long position has lost another US$2.33 million.
