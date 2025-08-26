A whale opened a high-leverage short position of approximately $7.5 million in ETH and HYPE, and purchased ETH and HYPE in the spot market.

PANews reported on August 26th that Onchain Lens monitoring showed that over the past 40 minutes, a whale deposited $7.49 million in USDC onto the HyperLiquid platform and opened short positions in ETH (20x leverage) and HYPE (10x leverage). Simultaneously, the whale also purchased ETH and HYPE in the spot market.

