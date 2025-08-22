A whale recently sold 3,100 BTC and bought 50,522 ETH spot, going long on ETH.

PANews reported on August 22 that according to statistics from on-chain analyst Yu Jin, a whale/institution that has held 10,606 BTC for 7 years and has accumulated profits of US$1.12 billion has recently sold 3,100 BTC (about US$348 million), bought 50,522 ETH spot (about US$213 million), and opened a long position of 135,000 ETH with a US$120 million margin contract (position value of US$571 million, leverage of 5 times), and currently still holds 7,537 BTC (about US$846 million).

