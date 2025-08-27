A whale shorted XPL with 2x leverage and WLFI with 3x leverage, resulting in a loss of over $1.4 million.

By: PANews
2025/08/27 17:21
WLFI
WLFI$----%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10028-0.23%

According to PANews on August 27, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale 0x54d7 used 2x leverage to short XPL and 3x leverage to short WLFI, resulting in losses of more than 1.4 million US dollars.

Liquidation Price:

  • XPL: $2.2866;
  • WLFI: $1.1172.
