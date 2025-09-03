A whale sold 3,819 ETH in exchange for approximately 16.37 million USDT 8 hours ago.

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, about 8 hours ago, a whale sold 3,819 ETH at an average price of US$4,286 in exchange for about 16.37 million USDT.

1,500 of the ETH sold had been held by the whale for two years. The whale still holds 308.66 ETH, worth approximately $1.33 million.